Golden Rams talk SIAC predictions at Media Day

According to the coaches of the SIAC, the men's and women's basketball teams at Albany State are heading in different directions.

The preseason polls were released Tuesday, and the teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Lady Rams are picked to win the SIAC East Division, while the men are picked to finish last.

Each team is taking those predictions in similar fashion though: with a grain of salt.

"It really doesn't mean a lot to me," says Lady Rams head coach Robert Skinner. "We do realize that our performance on the floor is going to speak much louder than any type of preseason ranking."

"I look forward to proving them wrong," says Golden Rams senior forward Earl Farnum. "That's all it's going to take. We can't talk about it. We just have to show them."

Head men's coach Michael Moore had a little more of a reaction to the last place prediction.

"Paper don't play," he says. "I deal in truths and facts. We didn't have a winning record last year. Those are the facts, but the truth of the matter is they ranked some teams ahead of us that we beat twice."

The Lady Rams will be led this season by SIAC Preseason Player of the Year Tip Holston.

The junior forward scored 13.1 points per game in 2014, and led the conference with 12.1 rebounds per game.

"I'm humbled, but that doesn't mean anything to me yet," Holston says." Every year, I try to prove a point."

Keidra Green and Ieshia Young join Holston on the preseason all-conference team.

The Lady Rams open their season on November 13 when they battle Georgia Southwestern in Columbus. The Golden Rams tip off a week later at Georgia College.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.