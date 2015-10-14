WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/14/15): McKenzie leads Westover to first win

The Westover Patriots picked up their first win of the season Thursday night, and a big reason was the running game.

Our Albany Area Player of the Week had a lot to do with that.

Westover's Emory McKenzie picks up this week's award.

The senior QB ran it 15 times for 220 yards and a pair of scores in the Pats' win over Americus-Sumter.

It brings his total to 658 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns on the season.

McKenzie says once the ground game got going Thursday, it made them hard to stop.

"The line blocked well. Holes opened up," McKenzie says. "Myself as well as the running backs, we all did a pretty good job."

"Emory got involved in the running game early, and we were able to get some things established with him," says Westover head coach Octavia Jones. "When the defense started keying on him, our running backs were able to get involved in the running game, which allowed us to be able to move the ball down the field."

The Patriots travel to Worth County for a major subregion game against the Rams this Friday night.

