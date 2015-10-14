Lady Rams sweep Clark Atlanta, keep streak alive

Albany State won their fourth straight game in front of a good Homecoming crowd Tuesday night, sweeping Clark Atlanta.

Kristen Randolph, Brittianni Phillips, and Chelona Holmes each had double digit kills as ASU handled the Lady Panthers, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23.

Randolph and Phillips had 12 kills each, while Holmes put in 11 of her own.

Setter Tiffany Roesler had 38 assists, a game high, and added six digs. Kaliah Carter led the way with 15 digs.

The win pushes Albany State to 11-10 overall, 9-3 in the SIAC.

The Lady Rams are off until next Tuesday, when they host archrival Fort Valley State in the annual "Think Pink" game.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.