Lady Rams sweep Clark Atlanta, keep streak alive

Albany State won their fourth straight game in front of a good Homecoming crowd Tuesday night, sweeping Clark Atlanta.
Kristen Randolph, Brittianni Phillips, and Chelona Holmes each had double digit kills as ASU handled the Lady Panthers, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23.
Randolph and Phillips had 12 kills each, while Holmes put in 11 of her own.
Setter Tiffany Roesler had 38 assists, a game high, and added six digs. Kaliah Carter led the way with 15 digs.
The win pushes Albany State to 11-10 overall, 9-3 in the SIAC.
The Lady Rams are off until next Tuesday, when they host archrival Fort Valley State in the annual "Think Pink" game.
