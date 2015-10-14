ASU gets big donation for band trip to Rose Parade

The Albany State University Foundation gets a generous donation to help the marching band make it to the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce gave $25,000 to the "Rams in the Roses" campaign during a special ASU homecoming week Business After Hours event. Renasant Bank kicked in another $1,000.

School officials say they appreciate the support of the community. Vice President of Institutional Advancement Chanta Haywood said, "We bring $4 million to the economy here during this time period. We also bring $140 million to this economy as a university, so this is a great partnership, and we're thankful we're gonna be representing the entire region in the parade."

The university is still about $50,000 short of the $270,000 to send the band to Pasadena, California for the Rose Parade.

