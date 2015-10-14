Rams battle rain during Morehouse preps

Albany State only got a few minutes on the practice field Tuesday before thunderstorms forced them in.

Luckily, the Golden Rams saw plenty of the field during their bye week.

Focus shifted towards 2015 homecoming opponent Morehouse this week, and the Rams know they're kicking off a crucial final stretch of the season.

Interim head coach Dan Land says his team must be able to handle a Maroon Tigers team that takes a lot of chances.

"If we stay solid and do the things that we normally do, we don't have too much to worry about with them. If we make our blocks, one block could spring us wide open on offense for a touchdown," Land says "Vice versa on defense. They'll do a lot of gambling, a lot of multi sets. If we can stay solid and do the things we need to play, I like our chances to get some interceptions."

He's certainly right about the interceptions. Morehouse threw five of them in last week's 35-7 loss to Tuskegee. Expect ASU to try and force a few more Saturday.

Homecoming is always a big week on Albany State, and Saturday's football game will be the grand finale. Land believes his football team is mature enough to not be distracted by everything leading up to the game.

"We're just focused on what we got to do," he says. "If we do the things we got to do, whether it's inside in the classroom or outside on the fields, we'll be fine."

Albany State and Morehouse kick off at 2:00 Saturday at the ASU Coliseum.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.