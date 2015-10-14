State Democrats to push Medicaid expansion

The top Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives says improving health care for poor and rural Georgians will be one of her party's top priorities during the 2016 General Assembly Session.

Rep. Stacey Abrams from Atlanta was in Albany Tuesday night for a hearing on ways the state can better serve grandparents who are raising children. Democrats don't have much power in Atlanta these days, but Abrams she says they still push important issues, including Medicaid expansion. "Georgia's rural hospitals are facing terrible trouble, and across the state of Georgia, we have families that are being denied access to healthcare, and so we certainly intend to make Medicaid expansion a major conversation heading into 2016," Abrams said.

Democrats say Gov. Nathan Deal made a huge mistake by refusing hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government under Obamacare to expand Medicare and Medicaid.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.