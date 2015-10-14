Georgia wants to help grandparents raising kids

State leaders are looking for ways to help grandparents and others who are raising the children of relatives.

The House Study Committee on Kinship Care held a meeting in Albany Tuesday night to hear from families and advocacy groups about the barriers those families face.

Committee Chair Rep. Stacey Abrams said, "What we heard about today was that there's a lack of access to childcare. When you're 68 and raising a 2 year-old, sometimes you just need some extra support."

Georgia has the sixth highest number of children in kinship care in the country. The vast majority of them qualify for financial assistance from the state that they are not currently receiving.

