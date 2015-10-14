SGA's season ends in state semis

The SGA Lady Warriors saw their season end in the state semifinals Tuesday in Damascus.

Brentwood won Games 1 and 3 of the series to eliminate the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Eagles shut down the SGA offense in Game 1 with a 4-0 win. SGA threatened a few times, including loading the bases in the 6th, but failed to score.

In Game 2, Brentwood jumped right back on the Lady Warriors, building a 4-0 lead after one inning.

From there on, SGA outscored them 10-1 to even the series at a game apiece.

Game 3 went Brentwood's way again, as the Lady Eagles punched their ticket to the state finals with a 9-4 win.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.