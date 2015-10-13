WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/13/15): Pelham snaps 93-year losing streak

In his first year at Pelham, head coach Dondrial Pinkins is helping the Hornets make history.

They did so Friday night, earning the WALB Team of the Week honors along the way.

Pelham hosted Thomasville Friday night, hoping to beat the Dogs for the first time in school history.

Pinkins' bunch did just that, winning 20-13 to snap a 20-game losing streak to Thomasville.

According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, this series dates back to 1922, and 93 years after that first meeting, the Hornets finally broke through against the Dogs.

Pelham visits Early County Friday night.

