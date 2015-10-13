People fight proposed Thomasville shooting complex

Some people living near a proposed shooting range in Thomasville don't want it built.

A conceptual drawing of the shooting complex shows a rifle range, handgun range, skeet range, as well as room for archery.

It will replace a smaller, private range.

Opponents say there could be upwards of 2,500 shots a day.

A petition with the signatures of 150 people who oppose the shooting range was presented to Thomas County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

Anyone wanting to speak for or against the proposed shooting range can do so at a public hearing on October 26th.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.