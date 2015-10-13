Lee County EMS privatization talks begin

Lee County Commissioners are set to discuss privatizing Emergency Medical Services for the first time publicly at a meeting Tuesday evening.

They could take a vote on whether to begin taking bids to turn the service over to a private company.

The county spends roughly 2.4 million dollars a year on EMS services in the county and about 40 people are employed.

Opponents say the change would hurt services.

They worry the number of ambulances and employees will be cut which could drastically affect the response time and the quality of service.

Proponents say it would save money and improve service. Also, any contract between the county and a private service can force the business to hire current employees, as much as 80%.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.