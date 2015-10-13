Miller Brewing agrees to takeover deal

The long time rivals of the beer world could soon become part of the same team.

Anheuser-Busch InBev announced an agreement Tuesday in principle with SABMiller to take over the brewer at $67.63 a share to create the world's largest beer-maker. SABMiller which produces beers like Miller Lite and Coors had turned down previous offers by AB InBev.

The brewer of Budweiser increased its offer overnight for the world's second-largest brewer.

Execs on both sides say it's a possible deal and any mega merger would have to satisfy anti-trust regulations in several countries.

The $100 billion deal would create a "Super Brewery" with nine of the world's top 20 beers by volume.



The Miller-Coors Brewing plant in Albany employees about 500 people. If the deal goes through, it's not clear if the merger would have any impact on local operations.

