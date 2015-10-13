Early voting is underway - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Early voting is underway

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Early voting began October 12 and continues until October 30. 

In Albany, all early voting will take place at the Government Center on Pine Avenue. 

The ballot has two races, Mayor and Ward 4. However, most precincts will only vote in the race for mayor.

Officials say early voting is not required, but provides a flexible and quick way to fit voting into a schedule.  

"It's always good to offer options that way you encourage more people to come out. Giving them a choice of which way they can take care of the transaction," explains elections supervisor Ginger Nickerson.

Voters also have the option to send in an absentee ballot if they can't make it to the polls. If you wish to do so, contact the voting office for more information on how. 

Early voting will take place from 8:30a.m.-5p.m. Monday through Friday until October 30th. 

Election day is November 3rd. 

You must already be registered in order to vote in this election. 

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved. 

