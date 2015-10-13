WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/12/15): Early Co.'s Brown speeds for TD

In the seven previous times Early County and Berrien met in Blakely, the Bobcats left Standifer Field victorious.

Our WALB Play of the Week made sure that streak made it to eight.

In the first half, Berrien punted to Early Co.'s Calvin Brown, who caught the punt with a full head of steam.

He found the hole at full sprint, then cut back to the opposite sideline and scores.

The punt return touchdown made it 20-0 Bobcats.

That was basically all Early County needed, as they pick up a 32-0 victory over Berrien to stay undefeated against the Rebels at home.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.