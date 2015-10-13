Past semifinal shortcomings fueling SGA

The Southwest Georgia Academy Lady Warriors are back in the state semifinals for the second time in three years.

SGA will host Brentwood Tuesday in a best-of-three series for a spot in the state finals.

The Lady Warriors have been here before, just never any further. They hope they can break through this year, especially the team's three seniors.

"We've been playing since we were in 8th grade, and we've made it to the final four two times since we were in 8th grade, but we've never been past the final four," says senior 1B/CF Katie Carver. "A lot of people say we choke when it comes to state, so we're ready to prove people wrong and go all the way this year."

SGA hasn't lost a ballgame since late August, and they hope to keep that run going.

Despite leaning on past experience, the team says this group is much different than those in the past.

"Most of the time in past years, there have been a couple of big players that we've counted on," says senior SS Baylee Everson. "This year, it doesn't matter who makes the hit or who scores the winning run, we're just going to make it happen as a team like it's supposed to be."

"Nobody cares who scores which run, who gets the run in, how they get it in," says head coach Woodie Kirkland. "As long as we got more numbers than they do on the scoreboard when it's over with, they're happy."

The Lady Warriors host Brentwood in the state semifinals Tuesday, with game one beginning at 11:00 a.m.

