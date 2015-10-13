GHSA softball playoffs begin Wednesday

The GHSA state softball playoffs begin this week, with first round play starting Wednesday.
The brackets for AA-AAAAAA have been released, and 12 teams from south Georgia will kick off their second season this week.
All series are best-of-three games.
The first round matchups involving south Georgia teams:
North Cobb at Lee Co.
Kennesaw Mountain at Tift Co.
Lowndes at Hillgrove
Colquitt Co. at Harrison
Coffee at Greenbrier
Hampton at Worth Co.
Eastside at Cook
Thomas Co. Central at Locust Grove
Bainbridge at Walnut Grove
Crawford Co. at Berrien
Monticello at Seminole Co.
Fitzgerald at Bleckley Co.
Early Co. at Lamar Co.
