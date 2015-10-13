Late principal honored

A man who dedicated his life to educating students in Albany will get a permanent memorial from the school system.

Monday night, the school board voted to name the planned College and Career Academy after Commodore Conyers.

The longtime former principal at Dougherty Comprehensive High School died in August at age 84.

School board members also honored breast cancer survivors and victims at their meeting by wearing pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

