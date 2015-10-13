Schools will implement program to combat sexual bullying - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Schools will implement program to combat sexual bullying

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County School Board members voted Monday night to work with the health department to reduce sexual bullying in schools.

The District Health Department is getting $30,000 to implement the Step Up Step In program in three schools.

It will raise awareness about sexual violence and implement prevention programs in the schools.

