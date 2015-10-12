Football altercation investigation continues

Leesburg Police say they are still looking into Friday night's incident involving a member of the Lee County sideline chain crew and a Colquitt County Assistant Coach.

Lee County school officials say they removed two crew members from the sidelines, but they were not ejected.

Colquitt County Assistant Coach Shawn Sutton was ejected from the game in the third quarter Friday night after some kind of physical altercation between him and a volunteer member of the sideline crew.

Leesburg Police Charles Moore says they're getting conflicting stories of what happened and no charges have been filed.

Leaders with both schools describe the relationship between the schools as "great".