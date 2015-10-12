ASU is ready to rock homecoming

It's Albany State University's homecoming week, and the impact this event has on the local community is more than great football.

ASU's award winning marching band helped energize a group of students during their lunch break Monday, helping inject spirit into a week full of activities leading up to Saturday's game.



Businesses like Jimmie's Hot Dog are also getting into the homecoming spirit, preparing for upwards of 25,000 visitors to Albany.

Owner Tommy Mathes said they can sell as many as 1,000 hot dogs on game day. He anticipates football fans will continue to pour in until late Saturday night, "There could be a line of people 20 thick and the line stays that thick and people are ordering 20-30 hot dogs at a time."



Chamber leaders estimate ASU's homecoming weekend brings in $4 million dollars to the community, making it the single biggest annual event Albany hosts.

