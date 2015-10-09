150 people float down the Flint River

Don't be surprised if you see a very large group of people floating on the Flint River this weekend.

The Georgia River Network is leading a guided tour for 150 people along 70 miles of the Flint River starting Friday in Albany and wrapping up Sunday in Bainbridge.

In years past, the Flint River has been named one of the most scenic rivers in the United States, and travelers on this trip are reporting that the Flint is in excellent shape.

Darvin Welter, Georgia River Network's Development Director, says given all of the rain, it is a great sign that the Flint River is so clean, and they have seen very little trash, which will tend to wash into rivers when there is lots of rain.

Members of the Adopt-a-Stream organization are along for the journey and will monitor river levels and prepare a report on the Flint River to share with the paddlers at the end of the trip.

