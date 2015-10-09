Race preps begin for Buddy Check 10k

Runners and walkers are preparing for the first Buddy Check 10k race Saturday morning, and you can still sign up.

Participants stopped by WALB Friday to pick up race numbers, goody bags, and register for the race.

Supporters, like Women's Health Professionals in Albany, are excited to raise awareness about breast cancer through this unique run in the woods at Chehaw Park.

Dr. Thomas Talley says, "Whatever Women's Health Professionals can do to aid in helping them in the early diagnosis and prevention of breast cancer, we are game!"

Race organizers have received plenty of donated items to raffle off, including a night at a hotel, so they are encouraging people to bring money to purchase the raffle tickets. All of the proceeds will go to the Southwest Georgia Cancer Coalition.

The one mile Fun Run starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 10k begins at 10 a.m. at Chehaw Park. You can register Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

