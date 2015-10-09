GAME OF THE WEEK: (10/9/15) Colquitt Co. vs. Lee

This is one of the best games in the state, with two unbeaten teams going at it.

Fans are ready to go in Leesburg for a top ten Region 1-AAAAAA clash. Lee County hosts Colquitt County.

Colquitt County is the defending state champ. They'd nationally ranked 21 in a row, and won number one in the polls for three straight weeks.

They'll battle a Lee County team ranked seventh. The Trojans had won their five games in the season by an average of 46 points a contest.

"We try to avoid all the hype. We just want to get to business.

We're going to play the game of football, and that's what we're here for," said Lee Co. quarterback Garet Morrell.

As interesting as it is on the field, it provides a much larger story line off the field, especially for Lee County.

"Win or lose this game, we've got to come back on Monday and focus on Lowndes. in saying that, it's definitely a big game, a great challenge for our program, and a great opportunity," said Lee Co. head coach Dean Fabrizio.

A win for Colquitt would obviously be big, but they'd done this plenty over the last few years.

For the Trojans, a win could make a major statement to the rest of Georgia. Perhaps even a program-defining win.

The Packers blew out the Trojans last year in Moultrie, but Morrell left that game early.

This game of the week kicks off at 7:30 in Leesburg.

