Floaters travel four days on the Flint

Floaters travel four days on the Flint

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A group of 140 people will kick off this year's Float the Flint event in Albany today, October 9. 

The group will kayak, canoe, and paddle board 70 miles over the four day long adventure. 

It will start in Albany and finish in Bainbridge. 

People of all ages and experience levels will be participating in the event. 

Coordinator, Joe Cook, says it's a fun way to get people outdoors and help the rivers as well. 

"The purpose of the event is to connect people with our rivers, but it's also to raise money to protect those rivers. So all the registration fees and the money that we raised will go to Georgia River Network and Flint River Keeper to help protect our rivers. So that's what this is all about," says Cook. 

This is the second year for the event and they hope this will start a tradition. 

