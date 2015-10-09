Defense leads Westover to first win of season

After a long five weeks that included four losses and a bye week, the Westover Patriots earned their first win of the 2015 season Thursday night.

The Patriots’ defense stymied Americus-Sumter to the tune of a 26-7 win at Hugh Mills Stadium.

Not only is it the Pats’ first win, it’s also an important subregion victory, something head coach Octavia Jones noted to his team afterwards.

“We've been trying to sell the guys on this is the part of the season that really counts,” Jones says.

“We're still in control of our destiny. It feels good to get this win. We're 1-0 in the subregion, and still have the opportunity to play for a region championship.”

The Patriots travel to Worth County next week. They’ll have an extra day to prepare for the Rams. Americus-Sumter has a bye.

