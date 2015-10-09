Valwood runs past Westwood for region win

Jack Helms ran for two scores, while QB Jacob Parker threw for a pair and ran for another to lead Valwood to a road region win Thursday night in Camilla.
The Valiants moved to 3-0 in Region 3-AAA play with a 34-12 win over Westwood Thursday night.
Valwood led 14-6 at half thanks to Helms two TD runs, and outscored the Wildcats 20-6 in the second half to pull away.
The win pushes the Valiants to 6-1 overall.
