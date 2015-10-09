Lee Co., Worth Co. win region softball titles

Lee Co. 3, Tift Co. 0

The Lee County Trojans won their first region title in seven years Thursday, shutting out Tift County in Game 3 of the Region 1-AAAAAA Championship.

Lee County scored three runs in the first inning, then kept the Lady Devils off the board.

The Trojans will be the region's number one seed when the state playoffs begin next week. Tift County will be the two seed, and host the first round.

Worth Co. 3, Cook 1

The Worth County Rams clinched the Region 1-AAAA title Thursday, beating Cook 3-1 in the finals.

Caroline Newton struck out eight, while Taylor Layfield scored twice and drove in one.

