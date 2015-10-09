DWS opens Lowe Family Fitness Center

Deerfield-Windsor cut the ribbon on the school’s newest addition Friday, officially opening the Graham Lowe Family Health and Fitness Center.

The 8,800 square foot, $2.15 million dollar facility will be used by Knight athletes and physical education classes.

“If you look at the state championship banners on our wall, and you looked at our old weight room, you would have guessed that they went together,” says headmaster Dave Davies. “Just the space this facility provides is a huge difference maker.”

It makes perfect sense the new facility would be named for the school’s first headmaster and longtime coach Graham Lowe.

Lowe served as the Knights’ first football, basketball, and baseball coach, and over the last half decade, members of the family have been involved with the school in some capacity. Graham’s son, Allen, is currently the head football coach and a math teacher at DWS. Lowe’s grandson,Tyler, is a senior at the school.

Lowe says he initially planned for a small addition to the old weight room.

He saw the fully furnished center for the first time Thursday.

“It's fantastic. I couldn’t imagine anything like that,” he says. “I was looking for a $200,000 addition. 2.1 million dollars? That's unbelievable.”

