Albany Police search for armed robber

Albany Police are investigating an armed robbery in east Albany.

They say a black man wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans robbed the Dollar General on East Oglethorpe Boulevard about 10:00 p.m. He had a handgun and covered his face with a scarf.

Police say the robber is between 5'4" and 5'6" and weighs about 150 pounds.

Two employees were on duty and two customers were in the store, but no one was hurt.

