Albany Crossing Guard Breast Cancer Survivor

An Albany school crossing guard says her job keeping children safe has also helped her recover from breast cancer.

69-year-old Mary Neasom started working as a crossing guard in her retirement and about a year into her job found out she had breast cancer. She underwent multiple therapies to treat her cancer, including chemotherapy and radiation, and she says the thought of greeting the children again kept her spirits up.

Neasome has a family history of cancer, and always encourages women to get an annual mammogram. Happily, Neasome has been cancer free for a year, and is continuing her work helping get children safely to and from school.

