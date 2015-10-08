School children learn to recycle in class

Tons of white notebook paper will be kept out of Dougherty County's garbage dumps, thanks to the efforts of about 8,000 school children.



Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful's mascot Duncan D. Trash visited students at Live Oak Elementary Thursday, teaching them to dump their classwork and homework in green recycling bins which are being provided to all 14 elementary schools in Dougherty County.

More than 1,000 bins are being handed out so every elementary classroom in Dougherty County will have one.

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful's Executive Director, Judy Bowles, said "It should make a difference in how often they have to have their dumpsters emptied because most of what is in their dumpsters is notebook paper."

Some elementary schools have to empty their dumpster as much as five days a week. With the new recycling bins, the hope is that enough white notebook paper will be diverted away from the dumpster to drop the number of garbage pick-ups to three days a week.

SPLOST money was used to pay for the recycling bins.

