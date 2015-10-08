Most Wanted, Milo Mumford, Surrenders

A man law officers say is the biggest cocaine dealer in Sumter County was wanted by authorities. Just hours after this story was posted on WALB.com, he walked in and surrendered to law enforcement

In September, Sumter County sheriff's deputies along with federal agents raided thee properties with ties to Milo Mumford.

Agents seized large sums cash, cocaine, weapons, and a Chevrolet Camaro, but Mumford was no where to be found.

Deputies arrested his mother on weapons charges.

Officials say Mumford is a well know drug dealer and they wanted him off the streets. Now he is.

If you have any information about Mumford, contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

