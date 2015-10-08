Court case underway for Moultrie land deal

A court case begins today in Moultrie that could change a land deal trying to bring a new Publix Supermarket to the area.

Teramore Development and Publix have already signed a deal to put the first Publix Supermarket store in Moultrie.

County leaders believe the store would bring much needed jobs and tax revenue to the area.

However, another developer that lost in the deal is suing claiming the bidding and sales process was illegal.

They are also pushing to have the county rebid the property.

The case begins at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex at 9 a.m. October, 8th.

