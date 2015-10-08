WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/7/15): Lee's Harris picks off Blue Devils

While the Lee County offense gets a lot of the headlines, it was a defensive standout who made the plays for the Trojans Friday night.

He's our Albany Area High School Football Player of the Week.

TJ Harris earns the award this week after leading Lee County to a 42-14 win over Tift County Friday night.

He had two picks for the Trojans, and helped the defense stymie the Blue Devil offense.

The win pushes the Trojans to 1-0 in Region 1-AAAAAA play.

Harris says the defense feels like they are really playing well and will help through the rest of the season.

“Things are clicking very well for our defense. We're going out there and doing everything we're supposed to do every night, and we're allowing fewer points,” he says. “The coaches coached me well all week, and I just did what they told me to.”

The Trojans face their toughest test of the year Friday night, when they host Colquitt County in Leesburg.

