Lee, Tift split 1-AAAAAA series; Worth to 1-AAAA title game

Region softball tournament scores from Wednesday, October 7, 2015.

Region 1-AAAAAA Finals (Best of 3):

Tift Co. 8, Lee Co. 6 (Game 1)

Lee Co. 5, Tift Co. 0 (Game 2)

Game 3 is Thursday at 5:00 in Tifton

Region 1-AAAAAA Third Place (Best of 3):

Lowndes 12, Colquitt Co. 2 (Game 1)

Lowndes 9, Colquitt Co. 0 (Game 2)

Region 1-AAAA Winner's Bracket:

Worth Co. 10, Thomas Co. Central 8 (F/8) (Worth advances to title game)

Region 1-AAAA Loser's Bracket:

Cook 11, Cairo 3 (Cairo eliminated)

Bainbridge 11, Crisp Co. 7 (Crisp Co. eliminated)

Cook 3, Bainbridge 1 (Bainbridge eliminated)

