Lee, Tift split 1-AAAAAA series; Worth to 1-AAAA title game

Region softball tournament scores from Wednesday, October 7, 2015.
Region 1-AAAAAA Finals (Best of 3):
Tift Co. 8, Lee Co. 6 (Game 1)
Lee Co. 5, Tift Co. 0 (Game 2)
Game 3 is Thursday at 5:00 in Tifton
Region 1-AAAAAA Third Place (Best of 3):
Lowndes 12, Colquitt Co. 2 (Game 1)
Lowndes 9, Colquitt Co. 0 (Game 2)
Region 1-AAAA Winner's Bracket:
Worth Co. 10, Thomas Co. Central 8 (F/8) (Worth advances to title game)
Region 1-AAAA Loser's Bracket:
Cook 11, Cairo 3 (Cairo eliminated)
Bainbridge 11, Crisp Co. 7 (Crisp Co. eliminated)
Cook 3, Bainbridge 1 (Bainbridge eliminated)
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.