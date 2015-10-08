Byrd paving way for nation's top rushing offense

When the UAB program was disbanded last December, former Albany Indian Roscoe Byrd was left looking for a new football home.

He’s found one at Georgia Southern, and you could say he’s fitting in well.

Byrd is starting on the offensive line, and paving the way for the nation’s top rushing offense.

The Eagles are averaging 377.4 yards on the ground through five games this season. It’s not bad for a team that had to replace four of their starting offensive lineman.

Luckily for the Eagles, that’s where Byrd has stepped in.

“There was a lot of questions coming in about the offensive line, since we were losing a lot of guys,” Byrd says. “We've been answering the call, so I'm very proud of that.”

Georgia Southern has won four straight, and gained over 400 rushing yards in three of those games. Despite that, Byrd believes this rushing attack can be even better.

“It took a lot of work and a few games to get everything going, but we still have a lot more work to do,” he says. “The sky's the limit for us.”

The Eagles are off this Saturday, and return to action on October 17 when they host New Mexico St.

