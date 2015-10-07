Albany Mayor reads with 4-year-olds for Pre-K week

40 four-year-olds had a fun fall surprise Wednesday morning when Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard stopped by Sylvandale Academy for Georgia Pre-K week, a statewide initiative to bring attention to the importance of early education.

The book the children choose for Mayor Hubbard to read was "All about Pumpkins" by Zoe Hall. Afterward, 4-year-old Ubong Inyang said he wanted to carve his Halloween pumpkin with a happy face because "it makes you smile."

Mayor Hubbard, a former educator, is a big believer in reading early and often to young children.

"This is their foundation and you really do want them to enjoy learning and reading, because reading is a lifelong adventure," she said.



Research shows children in quality Pre-K programs benefit in many ways. Pre-K children are less likely to repeat grades, need educational intervention, and one study showed children who attended Pre-K even earn significantly more income as adults then children who do not attend an early education program.

