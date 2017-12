Tuesday's Region 1-AAAA softball tournament results

The Region 1-AAAA softball tournament began Tuesday at Gordon Park in Albany.

1st round results:

Thomas Co. Central 15, Monroe 0

Bainbridge 2, Cairo 1

Cook 8, Crisp Co. 5

Worth Co. 13, Westover 1

Winner's bracket results:

Thomas Co. Central 11, Bainbridge 6

Worth Co. 8, Cook 2

Loser's bracket results:

Cairo 19, Monroe 5 (Monroe eliminated)

Crisp Co. 14, Westover 1 (Westover eliminated)

