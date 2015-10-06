WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/6/15): Colquitt Co. makes it 21 in a row

Winning with a target on your back is never easy. Doing so in a hostile environment is even tougher.

The Colquitt County Packers did both Friday night, earning our WALB Team of the Week honors.

The Packers went down to Martin Stadium to take on Lowndes in a driving rain, and left with their 21st straight win.

Colquitt County pulled away in the second half for a 42-20 victory, opening Region 1-AAAAAA play with a win.

The victory also sets up an enormous game in Leesburg this Friday, when the Packers travel to fellow unbeaten Lee County.

