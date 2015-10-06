Chase ends with crash and arrests

Two suspects are in jail after a chase in Coffee County Tuesday afternoon.

Douglas Coffee Drug Unit agents were involved in a chase that ended when a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole on Brooks Avenue in southeast Douglas. The driver jumped out and ran but was quickly captured. Officers from several other agencies helped out.

Investigators seized more than $2,000, a handgun, a quarter pound of marijuana and other drugs after searching the truck and a nearby home.

The driver and a person in the home were arrested. Their names have not been released.

