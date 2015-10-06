Pre-k week turning a new page on child literacy - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pre-k week turning a new page on child literacy

Gloria Kendall, Pre-K Director Gloria Kendall, Pre-K Director
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Pre-K students in Dougherty County are celebrating Georgia's Pre-K week one page turn at a time. 

This is the third year Dougherty County has participated in the program and every year their focus is the same. 

Pre-K Director Gloria Kendall says the goal of this week is to promote the importance of literacy at a young age. 

Throughout the week special guests are reading their favorite children's book to the classes. They will hear from school board officials, elected officials, and even the Mayor. 

She says all skills are built on reading, and bringing in these guests to read to the students gets them excited. 

"You capture the attention of children when you read to them. They enjoy adults getting down to their level to read something that's exciting to them," explains Kendall. 

Kendall says this week is just one of the ways they keep students excited about reading year-round.

Later this week students will receive books to take home as well. 

