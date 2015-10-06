Murder over $15 conviction upheld

The Georgia Supreme Court upholds the murder conviction of a Ben Hill County man.

In September 2006, a jury convicted Phillip Drayton of murdering 19 year-old Steve Fowler a year earlier. Drayton shot Fowler over a $15 debt.

Drayton appealed, claiming the jury got an improper instruction when they initially told the judge they were deadlocked 11 to 1 in favor of conviction. Jurors then quickly reached a unanimous verdict which was unanimously confirmed Monday by the high court.

