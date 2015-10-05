Moultrie Police search for Quick Mart robbery suspects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moultrie Police search for Quick Mart robbery suspects

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store in Moultrie.
 
It happened Saturday night at the Quick Mart on highway 133 South.
 
Two men with guns came into the store just before 9:30 p.m. wearing all black with masks.
 
They demanded money from plastic containers under the counters.
 
Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly