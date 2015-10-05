Starting today: DCSS explains charter system in public meetings - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Starting today: DCSS explains charter system in public meetings

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

The Dougherty County School System will hold two public meetings to talk about the system's charter application. 

The meetings will address changes the school charter system would bring if approved. 

DCSS spokesperson, J.D. Sumner, says the switch to a charter school system would affect the community as a whole, which is why everyone is invited to attend. 

The charter system would provide more individualized education for students through increased flexibility in schools.  

The schools would also have new governing bodies made up by members of the community.

Sumner says the meetings will give the community a chance to talk about their concerns since this change would ultimately affect everyone.

"This is the opportunity for the public to really say something that would be meaningful, that will follow this application up to Atlanta, and will help us as a district improve and if we improve the community improves," explains Sumner.

The first meeting will be held Monday, October 5 at the Dougherty County School Administration building at 12:00 p.m. 

The second meeting will be Monday, October 12 at 5:30 p.m.

If you are unable to attend either meeting, you can view the application here and use the feedback box. 

