GAME OF THE WEEK: (10/2/15) Colquitt Co. vs. Lowndes

Region play kicks off in 1-AAAAAA for this Game of the Week - and there is one game that is highlighting the Friday night slate.

Lowndes hosts defending state champion Colquitt County in one of Georgia's premier ball games.

The Packers had been ranked number one in the state, meanwhile the Vikings had won four straight games.

An extremely good football team, offensively and defensively. Very well coached. They've won twenty games in a row. They're ranked number one. What else do you want to know?" said Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson.

Lowndes isn't easily beaten at home. They'd been 93-14 since 2002. Both teams expected a slobberknocker at Martin Stadium.

"We look forward to the challenge," said Colquitt Co. head coach Rush Propst. We understand what we're up against. We know the targets on our back. We accept that challenge, and we've got to go out and play our best football.

The game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at the Concrete Palace in Valdosta.

