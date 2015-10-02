Adopt-A-Thon hopes to find homes for pets

The Albany Humane Society and Albany Pet Partners will bring cats and dogs to the annual Petsense Adopt-A-Thon this weekend.

This is the second Adopt-A-Thon event this year and workers hope to have more than 100 people join in on the fun.

So far Petsense stores have helped 40,888 pets find new homes, and they hope to help over 1,000 more across the nation find homes this weekend.

Petsense will also give any newly adopted dog a free bag of supplies and dog food.

There will also be free nail trims, treat decorating, pet photographers, and trainers.

Petsense employee Ashley Yager says adopting a pet is a good way to welcome an animal into your home while also helping local animal shelters.

"Our shelters are so packed full of animals that we really need to get the word out so that we can have more space to bring more in, and so they can get spayed or neutered... so we don't create more that are out on the street," explains Yager.

All pets up for adoption will be up to date on their shots.

The event will take place at the Petsense store in Albany off Cordele Rd.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 3 and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 4.

