WALB's Most Wanted: 'Tank'

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

On tonight's Most Wanted Dougherty County Police searching for a woman charged with financial card fraud.

Investigators say bank surveillance photos show 28-year-old Shantae Clay using a stolen debit card at the ATM.

The card belonged to Brian Thornton, and police say she used it to steal $3,800 from his account.

Clay, who goes by the nickname "Tank,"  is wanted on four counts of financial fraud.

If you know where she is, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

