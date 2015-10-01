WALB's Most Wanted: 'Tank'

On tonight's Most Wanted Dougherty County Police searching for a woman charged with financial card fraud.



Investigators say bank surveillance photos show 28-year-old Shantae Clay using a stolen debit card at the ATM.

The card belonged to Brian Thornton, and police say she used it to steal $3,800 from his account.



Clay, who goes by the nickname "Tank," is wanted on four counts of financial fraud.



If you know where she is, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.



Shantae "Tank" Clay becomes one of WALB's most wanted.

