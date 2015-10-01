WALB's Most Wanted: 'Tank'

On tonight's Most Wanted Dougherty County Police searching for a woman charged with financial card fraud.
Investigators say bank surveillance photos show 28-year-old Shantae Clay using a stolen debit card at the ATM.
The card belonged to Brian Thornton, and police say she used it to steal $3,800 from his account.
Clay, who goes by the nickname "Tank," is wanted on four counts of financial fraud.
If you know where she is, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.
Shantae "Tank" Clay becomes one of WALB's most wanted.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.