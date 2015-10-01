Phoebe launches electronic records system

Phoebe launched it's new electronic medical records system, Meditech or ProjectONE, Thursday, October 1st.

The new system makes all patient medical records available to doctors and staff throughout the Phoebe system.

ProjectONE is aimed at improving patient care by giving doctors access to medical history and information.

The Phoebe system has been training employees on ProjectONE for eighteen months.

Government regulations and a change in industry standards prompted the switch, but hospital officials are confident it will benefit patients tremendously.

In a statement to WALB, President and CEO Joel Wernick said:

"We are dedicated to delivering the best possible care and exceeding the expectations of all we serve. This system-wide approach to streamlined information is another way that Phoebe is delivering on that promise."

