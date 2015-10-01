WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/30/15): Morman's scores lead Tornadoes in rivalry clash

Monroe jumped out to a big lead on Westover in their rivalry showdown Friday night, much of it thanks to QB Dexter Morman.

He's our WALB Albany Area Player of the Week.

Morman led the charge in the Tornadoes 44-24 win over crosstown foe Westover. Monroe jumped out to a 30-0 halftime lead, thanks to the junior quarterback’s arm and legs.

Morman totaled five touchdowns, two through the air and three on the ground.

He gives the credit to his line for giving time to make plays, and head coach Charles Truitt says Morman made the right calls at the line.

“It definitely felt good. I was the talk of the town. Everybody was talking about me,” Morman admits. “It was the pass game. My lineman gave me enough time to read the field.”

“A lot of the pass plays he made were run calls, but he made a check call and was able to find an open receiver,” Truitt says. “The offensive line gave him good opportunity to make the throws.”

The Tornadoes travel to Thomasville Friday night to battle Thomas Co. Central to open subdivision play in Region 1-AAAA.

Morman believes Monroe can upset the Yellow Jackets.

“Our coaches have a good game plan for us. I feel like we're going to beat them,” Morman says. “I mean we have to attack them. They already feel that they're better than us, so we have to attack them.”

