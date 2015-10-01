Tifton farm honors Richt with corn maze

Meredith and Ryan Rutland have never left their college football loyalty a secret.

The co-owners of Rutland Farms are University of Georgia alumni, and have put a Bulldog theme to their annual corn maze in years past.

This year’s though may be the most extravagant.

The 2015 corn maze is dedicated to Dawgs head coach Mark Richt, in honor of his 15th season at the helm in Athens.

“It just seemed like the right fit,” Meredith says. “He’s the dean of the SEC now, and we both just really admire what he stands for, not just with the football program, but as a person.”

The maze opens to the public on Thursday, and the Rutlands are excited to show their work with south Georgia.

Students from the UGA Tifton campus helped the Rutlands cut the maze, which took two full days.

“They never imagined they would see anything like this,” Meredith says. “It’s been really cool.”

The maze has received national publicity after images of the maze were shared on Twitter.

“We never expected national press like this, by any means,” she says. “With it though, we’ve had so many people in the community tell us how proud they are of us. We’re so grateful for that.”

It just so happens the Richt-themed maze opens the same week as Georgia’s big game with Alabama.

Despite the publicity received, the Rutlands don’t know if Richt has seen their work. That’s just fine with them though, considering what week it is.

“We actually had a couple people ask us if Coach Richt has contacted us, or anyone from Georgia, and my husband and I feel the same,” Meredith laughs. “We don't want them to. We need them focused on Alabama.”

For more info on the Rutland Farms corn maze, go to http://www.rutlandfarms.com/.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.